Kadir Nelson's paintings have been exhibited in many galleries and museums around the world, including the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Museum of Tolerance, and the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles; the Museum of African American History in Detroit; the Smithsonian Anacostia Museum in Washington D.C.; and the Society of Illustrators and the Studio Museum in Harlem in New York, as well as many others.Nelson is the illustrator of many books for children. Among the best known areby Carole Boston Weatherford, an NAACP Image Award winner, a Caldecott Honor Book, and a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner;by Ntozake Shange, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner;andby Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee; and Will Smith'salso an NAACP Image Award winner.is the first book Nelson has written and illustrated.Kadir Nelson lives with his family in California.