Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Carole Boston Weatherford
Kadir Nelson is the illustrator of many books for children, including Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom by Carole Boston Weatherford, an NAACP Image Award winner, a Caldecott Honor Book, and a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner; and Ellington Was Not a Street by Ntozake Shange, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner. He is also the author/illustrator of We Are the Ship: The Story of Negro League Baseball, winner of the Coretta Scott King and Robert F. Sibert Awards, and I Have a Dream, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor winner, among others. Kadir lives in Los Angeles, California. Visit him online at www.kadirnelson.com.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use