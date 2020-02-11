Kadir Nelson is the illustrator of many books for children, includingby Carole Boston Weatherford, an NAACP Image Award winner, a Caldecott Honor Book, and a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner; andby Ntozake Shange, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award winner. He is also the author/illustrator of We Are the Ship: The Story of Negro League Baseball, winner of the Coretta Scott King and Robert F. Sibert Awards, and I Have a Dream, a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor winner, among others. Kadir lives in Los Angeles, California. Visit him online at www.kadirnelson.com.