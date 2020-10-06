Whit Taylor


Whit Taylor is an Ignatz Award-winning cartoonist, editor, and writer from New Jersey. She has authored many comics, including the graphic novel Ghost Stories, and is a regular contributor to the Nib.

Kazimir Lee is an animator, cartoonist, and illustrator, who has lived for almost equal amounts of time in Malaysia, the UK, and the US, now residing in Brooklyn, New York.

The Center for Cartoon Studies (CCS), America’s premier cartooning school, was founded in 2005 and is located in downtown White River Junction, Vermont. Visit http://www.cartoonstudies.org.
