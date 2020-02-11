Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Doreen Rappaport
Doreen Rappaport‘s nonfiction and historical fiction books have been acclaimed for their meticulous research and varied literary styles. She is the recipient of the Washington Post?Children’s Book Guild lifetime achievement award for the writing of nonfiction. Among her many award-winning biographies are Martin’s Big Words: The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., illustrated by Bryan Collier, a Caldecott Honor Book, Coretta Scott King Honor Book, Orbis Pictus Honor Book, and a Jane Addams Children’s Book Award winner; and Abe’s Honest Words: The Life of Abraham Lincoln, illustrated by Kadir Nelson, the Library of Virginia’s Whitney and Scott Cardozo Award winner, a CCBC Best Book of the Year, and an IRA Teachers’ Choice. Doreen lives in upstate New York. Visit her at http://www.doreenrappaport.com.
Gary Kelley is well-known for both his fine art and his illustration work. He has received awards from the New York Society of Illustrators (including twenty-seven gold and silver medals), American Booksellers Association, Print magazine, Los Angeles Society of Illustrators, the Bologna Book Fair, and others. His clients include the New Yorker magazine, Rolling Stone, and many major publishers and advertising agencies. Mr. Kelley lives in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
