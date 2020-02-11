Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matt Faulkner
A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, Matt Faulkner is an acclaimed illustrator of books such as Thank You, Sarah; Groundhog’s Dilemma; and What’s the Big Deal About Freedom, who has also written and illustrated a number of children’s books, including A Taste of Colored Water. Matt lives with his wife, Kris Remenar, an author and librarian, and their children in southeastern Michigan. Visit him at http://www.mattfaulkner.com.
