Ellen Takes Flight
Ellen Takes Flight

The Life of Astronaut Ellen Ochoa

by Doreen Rappaport

Illustrated by Oliver Dominguez

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780759554948

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Science & Technology

Description

The latest book in the award-winning Big Words biography series follows the groundbreaking life of astronaut and Johnson Space Center director Ellen Ochoa, the first Latina in space.

Young Ellen loved to learn. Encouraged by her mother, she graduated at the top of her high school and college classes, and studied electrical engineering in graduate school. An accomplished engineer by age 30, with three patents to her name, she kept learning and trying new things. When NASA began accepting women and people of color to the astronaut program, Ellen found herself drawn to this exciting and demanding career. On her first mission, she was the only woman aboard the shuttle Discovery and the first Latina to reach outer space. After four space flights, she became the first Latina director of the Johnson Space Center and has received numerous distinctions and awards.
 
This addition to the award-winning Big Words biography series celebrates a STEM pioneer known for her brilliance, persistence, and an intellectual curiosity as infinite as the stars. With dynamic illustrations by Oliver Dominguez, Doreen Rappaport’s richly detailed narrative—punctuated with standout quotes from Ellen herself—will inspire a new generation to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Praise

Praise for Ruth Objects:
ALSC Notable Children’s Books 
2021 RISE List Top Ten
Bank Street College of Education Best Books of 2021
"Striking."
Booklist
"A well-researched picture book biography."—Publishers Weekly
"Velasquez's arresting jacket portrait of Ginsburg, superimposed on a facsimile of the U.S. Constitution, conveys a woman of purpose; Rappaport's biography, largely focused on Ginsburg's work for gender equality, reinforces this first impression."—Horn Book
A Big Words Book