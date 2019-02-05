Instructions Not Included
Instructions Not Included

How a Team of Women Coded the Future

by Tami Lewis Brown

Illustrated by Chelsea Beck

by Debbie Loren Dunn

Cover design or artwork by Chelsea Beck

Award Award icon Notable Children's Trade Book in the Field of Social Studies (NCSS/CBC), 2020

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781368011051

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: October 8th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Science & Technology

PAGE COUNT: 64

Click. Whir. Buzz.

Not so long ago, math problems had to be solved with pencil and paper, mail delivered by postman, and files were stored in paper folders and metal cabinets. But three women, Betty Snyder, Jean Jennings, and Kay McNulty knew there could be a better way. During World War II, people hoped ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer), one of the earliest computers, could help with the war effort. With little guidance, no instructions, and barely any access to the machine itself, Betty, Jean, and Kay used mathematics, electrical engineering, logic, and common sense to command a computer as large as a room and create the modern world. The machine was like Betty, requiring outside-the-box thinking, like Jean, persistent and consistent, and like Kay, no mistakes, every answer perfect. Today computers are all around us, performing every conceivable task, thanks, in large part, to Betty, Jean, and Kay’s pioneering work. Instructions Not Included is their story.

This fascinating chapter in history is brought to life with vivid prose by Tami Lewis Brown and Debbie Loren Dunn and with striking illustrations by Chelsea Beck. Detailed back matter including historical photos provides a closer look.

