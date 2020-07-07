Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Earth Squad
50 People Who Are Saving the Planet
Earth Squad is the book activist kids have been searching for. Featuring vibrantly illustrated profiles and practical tips inspired by eco-warriors across the globe, it’s an entertaining and inspiring resource for any reader — of any age! — who wants to make a difference in their community and their world.
Some members of the Earth Squad might be familiar (Greta Thunberg, Rachel Carson, Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Angela Merkel, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez), while others will be new to most readers. Each and every one of them illustrates how one person can change the world, but also how we can accomplish so much more together. Whether you’re a kid, a parent, or just a concerned citizen wondering who else is fighting the good fight, EARTH SQUAD is for you.
INDIVIDUALS PROFILED:
1. Greta Thunberg
2. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
3. Trimates (Fossey, Goodall, and Galdikas)
4. Winona LaDuke
5. Alexandria Villasenor
6. Annie Leonard
7. Vandana Shiva
8. Marina Silva
9. Erin Brokovich
10. Alice Waters
11. Chai Jing
12. Hilda Heine
13. Angela Merkel
14. Vicki Buck
15. Opha Pauline Dube
16. Sandra Steingraber
17. Peggy Shepard
18. Eileen Fisher
19. Lamya Esemlali
20. Vanessa Hauc
21. Inka Saara Arttijeff
22. Alexandra Korolyova
23. Gina McCarthy
24. Sarah Toumi
25. Christiana Figueres
26. Precious Brady-Davis
27. Anhoni Hegarty
28. Xiuhtezcatl Martinez
29. Al Gore
30. David Suzuki
31. Yvon Chounard
32. Bill McKibben
33. Charles Moore
34. Prince Charles
35. Gabriel Orozco
36. William McDonough
37. Yann Arthus-Bertrand
38. Sir David Attenborough
39. Wan Gang
40. Carlo Petrini
41. Ken Yeang
42. Dr. James Hansen
43. Dr. Phil Landrigan
44. Mark Ruffalo
45. Will Allen
46. Rachel Carson
47. Wangaari Mathai
48. Eunice Newton Foote
49. Margaret Murie
50. Pete Seeger
