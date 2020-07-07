Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alexandra Zissu
Alexandra Zissu is a writer, editor, and content consultant. As a journalist, she has written extensively about food, chefs, fashion, trends, pregnancy, parenting, and especially green living for The New York Times, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Bon Appétit, Health, New York, Vogue, Self, Refinery29, and Time Out New York, among other publications. A native New Yorker, she now lives in the Hudson Valley with her family to be close to the farms that feed them.Read More
Nhung Lê was born and raised in Hanoi, Vietnam and formerly based in Brooklyn. Her work has been published in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Eater, Stylist Magazine, and more. She is currently enjoying the sun in Sydney, Australia.
