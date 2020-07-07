Learn about — and join! — the EARTH SQUAD: fifty inspirational and extraordinary environmental crusaders working to save our planet.



Earth Squad is the book activist kids have been searching for. Featuring vibrantly illustrated profiles and practical tips inspired by eco-warriors across the globe, it’s an entertaining and inspiring resource for any reader — of any age! — who wants to make a difference in their community and their world.



Some members of the Earth Squad might be familiar (Greta Thunberg, Rachel Carson, Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Angela Merkel, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez), while others will be new to most readers. Each and every one of them illustrates how one person can change the world, but also how we can accomplish so much more together. Whether you’re a kid, a parent, or just a concerned citizen wondering who else is fighting the good fight, EARTH SQUAD is for you.



INDIVIDUALS PROFILED:

1. Greta Thunberg

2. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

3. Trimates (Fossey, Goodall, and Galdikas)

4. Winona LaDuke

5. Alexandria Villasenor

6. Annie Leonard

7. Vandana Shiva

8. Marina Silva

9. Erin Brokovich

10. Alice Waters

11. Chai Jing

12. Hilda Heine

13. Angela Merkel

14. Vicki Buck

15. Opha Pauline Dube

16. Sandra Steingraber

17. Peggy Shepard

18. Eileen Fisher

19. Lamya Esemlali

20. Vanessa Hauc

21. Inka Saara Arttijeff

22. Alexandra Korolyova

23. Gina McCarthy

24. Sarah Toumi

25. Christiana Figueres

26. Precious Brady-Davis

27. Anhoni Hegarty

28. Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

29. Al Gore

30. David Suzuki

31. Yvon Chounard

32. Bill McKibben

33. Charles Moore

34. Prince Charles

35. Gabriel Orozco

36. William McDonough

37. Yann Arthus-Bertrand

38. Sir David Attenborough

39. Wan Gang

40. Carlo Petrini

41. Ken Yeang

42. Dr. James Hansen

43. Dr. Phil Landrigan

44. Mark Ruffalo

45. Will Allen

46. Rachel Carson

47. Wangaari Mathai

48. Eunice Newton Foote

49. Margaret Murie

50. Pete Seeger

