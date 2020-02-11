Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tami Lewis Brown
Tami Lewis Brown is a former lawyer and elementary school librarian. She holds an MFA in writing for children and young adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She has written a novel for children and several picture books, including Instructions Not Included, co-written with Debbie Loren Dunn. Tami is always on the lookout for a new story to tell–the more weird or wonderful the better. She lives with her family in Washington, DC.
Debbie Loren Dunn graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in computer science and worked in the computer industry for twenty years, specializing in databases and data mining. She holds an MFA in writing for children and young adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She loves true stories about people doing amazing things–especially when others have told them they can’t, or they shouldn’t. She is the coauthor of Instructions Not Included and lives in Austin, Texas, with her family.
You can visit Tami and Debbie online at their website, http://www.brownanddunn.com.
Francesca Sanna is an illustrator and children’s book author, whose books include The Journey and Me and My Fear. She is a recipient of the Society of Illustrators Gold Medal, an Ezra Jack Keats New Writer and Illustrator Honor, the Parents’ Choice Awards Gold Medal, and an Amnesty CILIP Kate Greenaway Honour, among others. When she was a teen, she dyed her hair purple, which made her feel extremely cool. Francesca grew up in Italy and is currently based in Zurich, Switzerland. Find out more about her and her work at francescasanna.com.
