The subject of the award-winning documentary The Eagle Huntress tells the true story of how she became the first girl to compete in — and win — one of Mongolia’s most prestigious competitions.





In this compelling memoir, teenaged eagle hunter Aisholpan Nurgaiv tells her own story for the first time, speaking directly with award-winning and New York Times bestselling author Liz Welch (I Will Always Write Back), who traveled to Mongolia for this book. Nurgaiv’s story and fresh, sincere voice are not only inspiring but truly magnificent: with the support of her father, she captured and trained her own golden eagle and won the Ölgii eagle festival. She was the only girl to compete in the festival.





Including stunning photographs, The Eagle Huntress is a striking tale of determination — of a girl who defied expectations and achieved what others declared impossible. Aisholpan Nurgaiv’s story is both unique and universally relatable: a memoir of survival, empowerment, and the positive impact of one person’s triumph.