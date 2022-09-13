Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Door Made for Me
A Door Made for Me

by Tyler Merritt

Illustrated by Lonnie Ollivierre

Read by Tyler Merritt

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668624005

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Prejudice & Racism

Description

This emotional and honest picture book explores a racist encounter from the perspective of a young Black boy, while offering a message of unconditional love and acceptance to soothe the pain of blind prejudice.

In this story based on the author's childhood, a young Black boy confronts his first experience of overt racism. In recounting the events to his grandfather, the young narrator asks: “How can she hate me when she doesn’t know me?” Grandpa offers wisdom and encouragement to the child, reminding him that another person’s hate does not change the fact that he is loved and that he matters. While offering an unflinching look at the emotional impact of the encounter, Tyler Merritt presents a message of love and acceptance that will resonate with young readers and offer a starting point for conversations about racial equality between parent or caregiver and child.

What's Inside

