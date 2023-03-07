Orders over $45 ship FREE

Troublemaker
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Troublemaker

by John Cho

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780759554467

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Prejudice & Racism

Description

An instant New York Times bestselller!
An Indiebound bestseller!

Troublemaker follows the events of the LA Riots through the eyes of 12-year-old Jordan as he navigates school and family. This book will highlight the unique Korean American perspective — now in paperback!

12-year-old Jordan feels like he can't live up to the example his older sister set, or his parent's expectations. When he returns home from school one day hoping to hide his suspension, Los Angeles has reached a turning point. In the wake of the acquittal of the police officers filmed beating Rodney King, as well as the shooting of a young black teen, Latasha Harlins by a Korean store owner, the country is at the precipice of confronting its racist past and present. 

As tensions escalate, Jordan's father leaves to check on the family store, spurring Jordan and his friends to embark on a dangerous journey to come to his aide, and come to terms with the racism within and affecting their community.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less