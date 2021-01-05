Tyler Merritt is an actor, comedian, and activist behind The Tyler Merritt Project. Raised in Las Vegas he has always had a passion for bringing laughter, grace, and love into any community that he is able to be a part of. For over twenty years now he has spoken to audiences ranging from elementary school students to nursing home seniors. His television credits include ABC's Kevin Probably Saves The World, Netflix's Messiah, Netflix's Outer Banks, HBO's The Outsider, Apple TV's upcoming series Swagger, and Disney/Marvel's upcoming series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Tyler's viral videos "Before You Call the Cops" and "Walking While Black" have been viewed by over 59 million people worldwide and voted one of the top videos of the year by NowThis Politics. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.