Milk Street: The New Rules

New flavors, new recipes, and new techniques-these are Milk Street’s New Rules, a playbook of 200 game-changing recipes powered by a simple technique, tip, or trick that will transform your cooking life.





This revelatory new book from James Beard Award-winning author Christopher Kimball defines 75 new rules of cooking that will dramatically simplify your time in the kitchen and improve your results. These powerful principles appear in more than 200 recipes that teach you how to make your food more delicious and interesting, like: