Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Milk Street: The New Rules
Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook
New flavors, new recipes, and new techniques-these are Milk Street’s New Rules, a playbook of 200 game-changing recipes powered by a simple technique, tip, or trick that will transform your cooking life.
This revelatory new book from James Beard Award-winning author Christopher Kimball defines 75 new rules of cooking that will dramatically simplify your time in the kitchen and improve your results. These powerful principles appear in more than 200 recipes that teach you how to make your food more delicious and interesting, like:
- Charred Broccoli with Japanese-Style Toasted Sesame Sauce (Rule No. 9: Beat Bitterness by Charring)
- Lentils with Swiss Chard and Pomegranate Molasses (Rule No. 18: Don’t Let Neutral Ingredients Stand Alone)
- Bucatini Pasta with Cherry Tomatoes and Fresh Sage (Rule No. 23: Get Bigger Flavor from Supermarket Tomatoes)
- Soft-Cooked Eggs with Coconut, Tomatoes, and Spinach (Rule No. 39: Steam, Don’t Boil, Your Eggs)
- Pan-Seared Salmon with Red Chili-Walnut Sauce (Rule No. 44: Stick with Single-Sided Searing)
- Curry-Coconut Pot Roast (Rule No. 67: Use Less Liquid for More Flavor)
- Tenderize tough greens quickly
- Create creamy textures without using dairy
- Incorporate yogurt into baked goods
- Trade time-consuming marinades for quick, bright finishing sauces, and more
The New Rules are simpler techniques, fresher flavors, and trustworthy recipes that just work–a book full of lessons that will make you a better cook.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET
"Bound to cause [Kimball] fans to rejoice... even though its production values may be in the coffee-table league--a full-color image appears opposite every recipe--this book is destined for hard, occasionally sloppy, countertop duty... The book fulfills its promise of sourcing the world's cuisines in search of flavor bombs that are easy to produce in American kitchens."—Wall Street Journal
"Overall gold... You already know and trust him from his years leading the way on America's Test Kitchen. Now, he's adding a different kind of spice to life... through his recipes and his research, he aims to connect us all."—Tasting Table
"After his departure from America's Test Kitchen, Chris Kimball founded another cooking company, Milk Street, where he has continued to play the bow-tied kitchen professor. The new Milk Street book delivers smartly on Kimball's particular brand of global flavors and canny techniques you haven't tried before--like caramelizing a sugary dry rub for pork in the broiler, pouring hot oil over blanched greens or binding Turkish meatballs with bread soaked in yogurt and mint. Perfect for cooks who prize that signature blend of infinite reliability and nerdy guidance."—NPR
"A vibrant global grab bag of flavors and methods, made accessible for the home cook through more than 125 thoughtful recipes."—Boston Magazine