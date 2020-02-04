Milk Street: Cookish

200 highly cookable, delicious, and incredibly simple recipes to throw together fast, flavorful meals in no time with just a handful of ingredients–from the James Beard Award-winning team at Milk Street





In each of these recipes, big flavors and simple techniques transform pantry staples, common proteins, or centerpiece vegetables into a delicious meal. And each intuitive recipe is a road map for othermix-and-match meals, which can come together in minutes from whatever’s in the fridge.





With most recipes taking less than an hour to prepare, and just a handful of ingredients, you’ll enjoy:

Pasta with Shrimp and Browned Butter

West African Peanut Chicken

Red Lentil Soup

Scallion Noodles

Open-Faced Omelet with Fried Dill and Feta

Greek Bean and Avocado Salad

And for dessert: Spiced Strawberry Compote with Greek Yogurt or Ice Cream When it's a race to put dinner on the table, these recipes let you start at the finish line.

In, Christopher Kimball and his team of cooks and editors harness the most powerful cooking principles from around the world to create 200 of the simplest, most delicious recipes ever created. These recipes, each with six or fewer ingredients (other than oil, salt, and pepper), make it easy to be a great cook–the kind who can walk into a kitchen and throw together dinner in no time.