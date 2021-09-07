Robin Peguero

The son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic and Ecuador, Robin Peguero grew up bilingual and identifying as both Black and Hispanic. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, he works as a homicide prosecutor in Miami, storytelling to juries for a living. He has contributed to multiple publications including The Miami Herald, The Harvard Crimson, and the Harvard Law Review. He spent four years on Capitol Hill before becoming a lawyer, serving most recently as a speechwriter for U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.