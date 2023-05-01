Go to Hachette Book Group home
The Slain Divine
The Everlorn Empire's grip on Thanet is tighter than ever. The God-Incarnate himself has arrived on its shores to crush the struggling rebellion and carry out his final, sinister plan: he will sacrifice the entire island in order to rise, reincarnated from its ashes.
The rebellion is struggling to separate allies from enemies, and to figure out a way to stop the slow destruction of everything and everyone they care for. Meanwhile, Cyrus is disappearing deeper beneath the vicious mask of the "Vagrant". Under the mantel of the legendary assassin, he may be strong enough to take down the Empire, but at what cost?
Genre:
-
Praise for Vagrant Gods:
“Filled with intense action, and complex characters who are easy to fall into, The Bladed Faith is what might happen if Final Fantasy crossed with The Way of Shadows! I loved it!” —Rob J. Hayes, author of Never Die
“In The Bladed Faith, Dalglish paints with epic, colorful action and poignant aftermath to illustrate the violent path of grief and the healing force of family found along the way.” —Essa Hansen, author of Nophek Gloss
"David Dalglish’s beautiful, grandiose and expansive The Bladed Faith begins at the roots of a rebellion...this is a rebellion with soul, and one that promises to reach even greater heights as the series continues. Given Dalglish’s track record, don’t be surprised if he somehow manages to top the triumphant standard he sets with The Bladed Faith." —BookPage
"This dark adventure will hook genre fans with its detailed world building, strong characters, and gory, action-packed scenes. Readers who enjoy Mark Lawrence and Erika Johansen will appreciate Thanet’s masked, sword-carrying hero and rebel team of misfits, eagerly anticipating a continuation to Dalglish’s new series." —Booklist
"The Bladed Faith is an action-packed start to David Dalglish’s new Vagrant Gods series. Full of sorcery, bloodshed, and a surprisingly charming found family, the story’s twisty final chapters set up an ending that promises much more excitement to come." —Paste Magazine
"The Bladed Faith is gripping, violent and action-packed. It is also about colonialism, PTSD, fighting the good fight & what it truly means to put your life on the line for what’s right. This is David Dalglish at his finest and the Vagrant Gods trilogy promises to be his best story that he’s published so far." —Fantasy Book Critic
"Dalglish’s plotting and pacing are top-notch...this book is Arkane Studio’s Dishonored meets D&D’s divine magic." —Grimdark Magazine
- On Sale
- Jan 9, 2024
- Page Count
- 520 pages
- Publisher
- Orbit
- ISBN-13
- 9780759557161
