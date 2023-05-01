Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

The Slain Divine

The Slain Divine Open the full-size image

Contributors

By David Dalglish

Formats and Prices

Price

$19.99

Price

$25.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Trade Paperback $19.99 $25.99 CAD
  2. ebook $9.99 $12.99 CAD

Also available from:

In the thrilling conclusion to USA Today bestselling author David Dalglish's new epic fantasy trilogy, an usurped prince must master the magic of shadows in order to reclaim his kingdom and his people.

The Everlorn Empire's grip on Thanet is tighter than ever. The God-Incarnate himself has arrived on its shores to crush the struggling rebellion and carry out his final, sinister plan: he will sacrifice the entire island in order to rise, reincarnated from its ashes. 

The rebellion is struggling to separate allies from enemies, and to figure out a way to stop the slow destruction of everything and everyone they care for. Meanwhile, Cyrus is disappearing deeper beneath the vicious mask of the "Vagrant". Under the mantel of the legendary assassin, he may be strong enough to take down the Empire, but at what cost? 
 

Genre:

  • Praise for Vagrant Gods: 

    “Filled with intense action, and complex characters who are easy to fall into, The Bladed Faith is what might happen if Final Fantasy crossed with The Way of Shadows! I loved it!” —Rob J. Hayes, author of Never Die

    “In The Bladed Faith, Dalglish paints with epic, colorful action and poignant aftermath to illustrate the violent path of grief and the healing force of family found along the way.” —Essa Hansen, author of Nophek Gloss

    "David Dalglish’s beautiful, grandiose and expansive The Bladed Faith begins at the roots of a rebellion...this is a rebellion with soul, and one that promises to reach even greater heights as the series continues. Given Dalglish’s track record, don’t be surprised if he somehow manages to top the triumphant standard he sets with The Bladed Faith." —BookPage

    "This dark adventure will hook genre fans with its detailed world building, strong characters, and gory, action-packed scenes. Readers who enjoy Mark Lawrence and Erika Johansen will appreciate Thanet’s masked, sword-carrying hero and rebel team of misfits, eagerly anticipating a continuation to Dalglish’s new series." —Booklist

    "The Bladed Faith is an action-packed start to David Dalglish’s new Vagrant Gods series. Full of sorcery, bloodshed, and a surprisingly charming found family, the story’s twisty final chapters set up an ending that promises much more excitement to come." —Paste Magazine

    "The Bladed Faith is gripping, violent and action-packed. It is also about colonialism, PTSD, fighting the good fight & what it truly means to put your life on the line for what’s right. This is David Dalglish at his finest and the Vagrant Gods trilogy promises to be his best story that he’s published so far." —Fantasy Book Critic

    "Dalglish’s plotting and pacing are top-notch...this book is Arkane Studio’s Dishonored meets D&D’s divine magic." —Grimdark Magazine

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
520 pages
Publisher
Orbit
ISBN-13
9780759557161

You May Also Like

Night Angel Nemesis
Night Angel Nemesis $30.00 $38.00 CAD
Engines of Chaos
Engines of Chaos $18.99 $23.99 CAD
The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny
The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny $29.99 $37.99 CAD
Emperor of Ruin
Emperor of Ruin $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Age of Ash
Age of Ash $18.99 $23.99 CAD

David Dalglish

About the Author

David Dalglish currently lives in Myrtle Beach with his wife, Samantha, and daughters, Morgan, Katherine, and Alyssa. He graduated from Missouri Southern State University in 2006 with a degree in mathematics and currently spends his free time tanking dungeons for his wife and daughter in Final Fantasy XIV.

Learn more about this author

Vagrant Gods

The Sapphire Altar
The Sapphire Altar
The Bladed Faith
The Bladed Faith