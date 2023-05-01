Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

The Slain Divine

The Slain Divine Open the full-size image

Contributors

By David Dalglish

Formats and Prices

Price

$9.99

Price

$12.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $9.99 $12.99 CAD
  2. Trade Paperback $19.99 $25.99 CAD

Also available from:

In the thrilling conclusion to USA Today bestselling author David Dalglish's new epic fantasy trilogy, an usurped prince must master the magic of shadows in order to reclaim his kingdom and his people.

The Everlorn Empire's grip on Thanet is tighter than ever. The God-Incarnate himself has arrived on its shores to crush the struggling rebellion and carry out his final, sinister plan: he will sacrifice the entire island in order to rise, reincarnated from its ashes. 

The rebellion is struggling to separate allies from enemies, and to figure out a way to stop the slow destruction of everything and everyone they care for. Meanwhile, Cyrus is disappearing deeper beneath the vicious mask of the "Vagrant". Under the mantel of the legendary assassin, he may be strong enough to take down the Empire, but at what cost? 
 

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
520 pages
Publisher
Orbit
ISBN-13
9780759557154

You May Also Like

Night Angel Nemesis
Night Angel Nemesis $30.00 $38.00 CAD
Engines of Chaos
Engines of Chaos $18.99 $23.99 CAD
The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny
The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny $29.99 $37.99 CAD
Emperor of Ruin
Emperor of Ruin $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Age of Ash
Age of Ash $18.99 $23.99 CAD

David Dalglish

About the Author

David Dalglish currently lives in Myrtle Beach with his wife, Samantha, and daughters, Morgan, Katherine, and Alyssa. He graduated from Missouri Southern State University in 2006 with a degree in mathematics and currently spends his free time tanking dungeons for his wife and daughter in Final Fantasy XIV.

Learn more about this author

Vagrant Gods

The Sapphire Altar
The Sapphire Altar
The Bladed Faith
The Bladed Faith