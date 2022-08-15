Orders over $45 ship FREE

Night Angel Nemesis
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Night Angel Nemesis

by Brent Weeks

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Apr 25, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781478920052

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

Brent Weeks returns to the New York Times-bestselling world of the Night Angel in Night Angel Nemesis.

For more from Brent Weeks, check out:
 
Night Angel
The Way of Shadows
Shadow's Edge
Beyond the Shadows
Night Angel Nemesis

The Night Angel Trilogy: 10th Anniversary Edition
Night Angel: The Complete Trilogy (omnibus)
Perfect Shadow: A Night Angel Novella
The Way of Shadows: The Graphic Novel

Lightbringer
The Black Prism
The Blinding Knife
The Broken Eye
The Blood Mirror
The Burning White

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Brent Weeks has a style and immediacy of detail that pulls the reader relentlessly into his story. He doesn't allow you to look away."—Robin Hobb on The Black Prism
"Packed with all of the rich characterization, political intrigue, frenetic action, and clever color-based magic a fantasy lover could ask for, it may even be the best of the lot."—B&N Reads: Best of the Year on The Burning White
"Nobody does breakneck pacing and amazingly executed plot twists like Brent Weeks."—Brian McClellan, author of Promise of Blood on The Black Prism
"Brent Weeks is so good it's starting to tick me off."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times bestselling author of The Desert Spear on The Night Angel Trilogy
"Weeks manages to ring new tunes on...old bells, letting a deep background slowly reveal its secrets and presenting his characters in a realistically flawed and human way."—Publishers Weekly on The Black Prism
Read More Read Less

Night Angel