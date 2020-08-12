Dark Fantasy Books to Keep You Up at Night

The Banished Lands are in chaos. While Queen Rhin conquered the west, High King Nathair held on to the cauldron—the most powerful of the seven treasures. Behind Nathair are the demons of the Otherworld, and they plan to take more with them to the world of flesh. They just need to get those seven treasures. Nathair knows what is going on and has to decide which side of history he wants to be on. Meanwhile, there are plans for a rebellion under Nathair's rule. Corban, suffering the losses and hardships of war, is ready to spark change. He travels to Drassil, the fabled fortress deep in the Forn Forest, where the spear of Skald, another of the seven treasures, lies. John Gwynne's Ruin is the third book in The Faithful and the Fallen series, in which a prophesy foretold that the Bright Star will fight the Black Sun.