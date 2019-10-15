Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Awakened Kingdom

The Awakened Kingdom

by

The long awaited sequel to the Inheritance trilogy — a novella by award winning author N. K. Jemisin where a godling must struggle to grow in the shadow of her parents.


SOME TRUTHS MUST BE LEARNED THE HARD WAY…

As the first new godling born in thousands of years — and the heir presumptive to Sieh the Trickster — Shill’s got big shoes to fill. She’s well on her way when she defies her parents and sneaks off to the mortal realm, which is no place for an impressionable young god. In short order she steals a demon’s grandchild, gets herself embroiled in a secret underground magical dance competition, and offends her oldest and most powerful sibling.

But for Eino, the young Darren man whom Shill has befriended, the god-child’s silly games are serious business. Trapped in an arranged marriage and prohibited from pursuing his dreams, he has had enough. He will choose his own fate, even if he must betray a friend in the process — and Shill might just have to grow up faster than she thinks.

This novella, THE AWAKENED KINGDOM takes place after the events of The Kingdom of Gods and will also be included in both the print and ebook ominbus of THE INHERITANCE TRILOGY in 12/14.


The Inheritance Trilogy
The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms
The Broken Kingdoms
The Kingdom of Gods

The Inheritance Trilogy (omnibus edition)
Shades in Shadow: An Inheritance Triptych (e-only short fiction)
The Awakened Kingdom (e-only novella)

For more from N. K. Jemisin, check out:

Dreamblood Duology
The Killing Moon
The Shadowed Sun

The Broken Earth series
The Fifth Season
The Obelisk Gate
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549186110

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Inheritance