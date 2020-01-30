Netflix’s The Witcher: What to read after you’ve finished watching season one.

What’s great about the magic school setting in fantasy is seeing the different takes each author brings to their core curriculum. And frankly, I think Harry Potter could have benefited from a few lessons in diplomacy and statesmanship from Tissaia de Vries to curb that “Incendio, first ask questions later” attitude of his. But the training Aretuza’s female magicians receive is rife with ethical dilemmas to think about and debate.

Yennefer's backstory in episodes “Four Marks” and “Betrayer Moon” is an interesting sequence that was expanded from the original source material in the books. If you enjoyed these episodes, then pick up Melissa Caruso's Swords and Fire trilogy. As they are in the four kingdoms of Redania, Kaedwen, Aedirn, and Temeria, the mages of Raverran are bound by the laws of their non-magical rulers and only allowed to use their powers at the direction of a state-appointed handler. But when a noble lady comes to be accidentally paired with a rogue fire mage, events that could topple the status quo are put into motion.