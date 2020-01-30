Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Netflix’s The Witcher: What to read after you’ve finished watching season one.

By now you’ve had time to watch (and rewatch) the first season of The Witcher on Netflix, and are wondering what to do next.

If you’ve got coin to spare after tossing one to your witcher, dive into these nine great novels. And who knows, perhaps one of them is the next great TV adaptation.

 

If Jaskier was your favorite character then you’ll love the tales Tam has to tell.

Bloody Rose

Bloody Rose

by

If Jaskier was your favorite character, then you’ll want to pick-up this stand-alone fantasy novel by Nicholas Eames. Bloody Rose is the story of a mercenary group’s mission to be the best there ever was. But monsters, rivals, and a fair number of wicked hangovers lie between them and glory. The tale is told from the bard’s perspective, and as you’ve already learned from The Witcher, there is no more important person to an aspiring hero than a loyal and talented musician.

 

Did you love seeing Yennefer’s training at Aretuza?

The Tethered Mage

The Tethered Mage

by

What’s great about the magic school setting in fantasy is seeing the different takes each author brings to their core curriculum. And frankly, I think Harry Potter could have benefited from a few lessons in diplomacy and statesmanship from Tissaia de Vries to curb that “Incendio, first ask questions later” attitude of his. But the training Aretuza’s female magicians receive is rife with ethical dilemmas to think about and debate.

Yennefer's backstory in episodes “Four Marks” and “Betrayer Moon” is an interesting sequence that was expanded from the original source material in the books.  If you enjoyed these episodes, then pick up Melissa Caruso's Swords and Fire trilogy. As they are in the four kingdoms of Redania, Kaedwen, Aedirn, and Temeria, the mages of Raverran are bound by the laws of their non-magical rulers and only allowed to use their powers at the direction of a state-appointed handler. But when a noble lady comes to be accidentally paired with a rogue fire mage, events that could topple the status quo are put into motion.

 

Vote Queen Calanthe in 2020.

Empire of Sand

Empire of Sand

by

No one made a better entrance than Queen Calanthe striding into her hall in full armor, beer stein in hand. If you too would pledge fealty to her banner and follow Queen Calanthe into battle, check out Tasha Suri’s The Books of Ambha.

This duology of stand-alone novels is about two fierce women from different walks of life, reclaiming the power and the legacy of their people from the colonizers who have subjugated them. But the price of freedom must be paid in blood.

 

Geralt the White Wolf of Dads.

Red Country

Red Country

by

One of the most endearing things about The Witcher is the relationship between reluctant father-figure Geralt and Ciri, his ward. Joe Abercrombie’s Red Country has a similar relationship at its heart between Shy South and her stoic step-father Lamb.

Red Country has light western vibes too. So if you enjoyed The Mandalorian this fall and coo’ed at the interactions between Mando and Baby Yoda in between those raucous Outer Rim battles, you’ll love this book. Though be warned, Joe Abercrombie’s books are not for the squeamish. But I’m sure decapitations and gut wounds don’t bother you if you’re a fan of The Witcher.

 

Butcher? The Badass of Blaviken, you mean?

Jade City

Jade City

by

The fight choreography in The Witcher is really spectacular, worthy of the big screen in our opinion. If you liked the pulse-pounding action sequences at Blaviken, Cintra, or Sodden, you’ll love the cinematic quality of Jade City by Fonda Lee.

Jade City is a stunning cocktail of underworld intrigue, complex magic, and family secrets delivered at a relentless pace. If you like books with a lot of action in a city setting such as Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn series, you’ll love The Green Bone Saga.

 

Bruxas, and wyverns, and hirrikas, oh my!

Soulkeeper

Soulkeeper

by

For those of you who played the games, were your favorite moments the monster fights? Ours were, and it was great seeing creatures like the striga and kikimora brought to life in a new medium.

Soulkeeper by David Dalglish is full of monster battles on an epic scale. What is a Soulkeeper, you ask? It’s a special class of traveling priests sworn to peace. But when soulkeepers start turning up dead, Soulkeeper Devin Eveson chooses to break his vows to defend the monsters who have risen up against humanity.

 

The Battle of Sodden: saving the best big battle for last.

The Rage of Dragons

The Rage of Dragons

by

When magic and giant armies collide, every audience member wins.

You know who else does major battles well? Evan Winter. The Rage of Dragons opens with a giant battle and ends with an even larger one. The world-building really shines in this African-inspired fantasy. It’s a harsh world that Tau is born into, one with a rigid class system and a large wealth disparity. In order to take his revenge on the men who killed his father and destroyed his life, Tau will need to break the established order with the strength of his hands and the skill of his swordsmanship.

 

Go back to the source.

The Last Wish

The Last Wish

by

What should you be reading after you’ve finished season one of The Witcher? Why not the Witcher books themselves. Relive your favorite moments from the show by checking out the two short story collections, The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny. Or pick up where the show leaves off by starting the Witcher Sage, which begins with The Blood of Elves. If you’re wondering where to start, here's the reading order we recommend.

 

 

How to Read The Witcher Series List
How to Read The Witcher: 1. The Last Wish 2. Sword of Destiny 3. The Time of Contempt 5. Baptism of Fire 6. The Tower of Swallows 7. The Lady of the Lake 8. Season of Storms

 

 

 

You Might Also Like

Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher Books in Order Featured Image

Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Books in Order

The Broken Earth Trilogy by N. K. Jemisin

The Broken Earth Trilogy in Order by N. K. Jemisin

8 Magical Novels About Witches

7 Magical Novels About Witches

Octavia E. Butler Books Like Kindred

What to Read After Kindred by Octavia Butler