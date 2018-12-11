Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Rage of Dragons
Game of Thrones meets Gladiator in this debut epic fantasy about a world caught in an eternal war, and the young man who will become his people’s only hope for survival.Read More
The Omehi people have been fighting an unwinnable fight for almost two hundred years. Their society has been built around war and only war. The lucky ones are born gifted. One in every two thousand women has the power to call down dragons. One in every hundred men is able to magically transform himself into a bigger, stronger, faster killing machine.
Everyone else is fodder, destined to fight and die in the endless war.
Young, gift-less Tau knows all this, but he has a plan of escape. He’s going to get himself injured, get out early, and settle down to marriage, children, and land. Only, he doesn’t get the chance.
Those closest to him are brutally murdered, and his grief swiftly turns to anger. Fixated on revenge, Tau dedicates himself to an unthinkable path. He’ll become the greatest swordsman to ever live, a man willing to die a hundred thousand times for the chance to kill the three who betrayed him.
The Rage of Dragons launches a stunning and powerful debut epic fantasy series that readers are already calling “the best fantasy book in years.”
The Burning
The Rage of Dragons
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Winter's stunning debut fantasy epic is rich in complex characters and a well-wrought world with both European and African influences. ... This impressive series launch holds tremendous promise."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"People ask the last book I couldn't put down, and I tell them The Rage of Dragons. The tension rises with every page until you fear it will break you in two."—Peter V. Brett, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Warded Man
"Expertly structured with a keen eye for action and character, The Rage of Dragons is a captivating epic heroic fantasy from a major new talent."—Anthony Ryan, author of Blood Song
"A unique military fantasy....The fast-paced action will have readers eager to follow Tau into the next book of this captivating epic."—Booklist (starred review)
"A refreshingly brutal and imaginative tale of survival and revenge. Evan Winter's battles are visceral, bloody masterpieces, and Tau's climb from exiled Lesser to legendary warrior is earned in a way few writers could hope to match."—David Dalglish, author of the Shadowdance Series
"The Rage of Dragons takes the best parts of epic fantasy and sets them in a refreshing and inventive new world, a gripping tale that makes clear the true cost of war and colonialism with one of the most enthralling hero's journeys I've read."—S. A. Chakraborty, author of City of Brass
"Winter's debut will draw strong comparisons to George R.R. Martin and Brandon Sanderson, and the strong African influences and ties create a singular, exciting epic with intriguing characters and culture. Readers will be clamoring for the next installment."—Library Journal (starred review)
"Compelling, expansive and rich. Winter has created an exciting and immersive world of magic, vengeance and wonder"—Micah Yongo, author of Lost Gods
"A Xhosa-inspired world complete with magic, dragons, demons and curses, The Rage of Dragons takes classic fantasy and imbues it with a fresh and exciting twist."—Anna Stephens, author of Godblind
"Wow. This book hits the ground with stunning action and danger, and it barely lets up as the pages fly by. I loved the African-influence culture, the unique use of dragons and demons, the complex martial and class hierarchy, and it has a magic system unlike anything I've seen before. What a terrific set up for a series!"—David Anthony Durham, author of The Acacia Trilogy
"The Rage of Dragons is what fantasy was always meant to be. Winter will pull you into a world of revenge, war, and fire. This isn't just a book, it's an unforgettable experience."—Sean Grigsby, author of Smoke Eaters and Daughters of Forgotten Light
"Intense, vivid and brilliantly realized - a necessary read."—Anna Smith Spark, author of The Court of Broken Knives
"Intense, inventive and action-packed from beginning to end - a relentlessly gripping, brilliant read."—James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost
"The Rage of Dragons is an uncompromisingly brutal fantasy in a unique, fascinating world I want to see a lot more of. Fans of Anthony Ryan's Blood Song will love this."—Django Wexler, author of The Thousand Names
"Page-turner replete with demons, dragons, and really bad dreams...fantasy fans will find this an absorbing, fast-paced table-setter. "—Kirkus