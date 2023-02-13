A modern classic of epic fantasy, the Night Angel trilogy is a New York Times and multi-million copy bestselling epic fantasy series where a young boy trains under the city’s most legendary and feared assassin, Durzo Blint. This box set contains the completed trilogy: The Way of Shadows, Shadow’s Edge, and Beyond the Shadows.



For Durzo Blint, assassination is an art — and he is the city's most accomplished artist.



For Azoth, survival is precarious. Something you never take for granted. As a guild rat, he's grown up in the slums, and learned to judge people quickly — and to take risks. Risks like apprenticing himself to Durzo Blint.



But to be accepted, Azoth must turn his back on his old life and embrace a new identity and name. As Kylar Stern, he must learn to navigate the assassins' world of dangerous politics and strange magics — and cultivate a flair for death.



The New York Times bestseller The Way of Shadows launched Brent Weeks' Night Angel Trilogy – a modern classic of epic fantasy. Now, get the complete story in one boxed set.