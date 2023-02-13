Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Night Angel Trilogy
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A modern classic of epic fantasy, the Night Angel trilogy is a New York Times and multi-million copy bestselling epic fantasy series where a young boy trains under the city’s most legendary and feared assassin, Durzo Blint. This box set contains the completed trilogy: The Way of Shadows, Shadow’s Edge, and Beyond the Shadows.
For Durzo Blint, assassination is an art — and he is the city's most accomplished artist.
For Azoth, survival is precarious. Something you never take for granted. As a guild rat, he's grown up in the slums, and learned to judge people quickly — and to take risks. Risks like apprenticing himself to Durzo Blint.
But to be accepted, Azoth must turn his back on his old life and embrace a new identity and name. As Kylar Stern, he must learn to navigate the assassins' world of dangerous politics and strange magics — and cultivate a flair for death.
The New York Times bestseller The Way of Shadows launched Brent Weeks' Night Angel Trilogy – a modern classic of epic fantasy. Now, get the complete story in one boxed set.
