Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Books in Order
Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher. Trained at a young age at the stronghold of the Wolf School Witchers, he survived numerous brutal physical challenges to gain near-superhuman physical and mental abilities. Now he travels the Continent in the aftermath of the first major war between the Nilfgaard Empire and the Northern Kingdoms, killing monsters that hunt the lands.
Though Geralt kills many types of creatures, it’s the humans who invaded the Continent 500 years ago who are the real monsters. Victorious in their war against the elves and dwarves, the humans forced the non-human races into the mountains and forests, though small settlements exist among the humans.
As the series starts, an uneasy peace had existed on the Continent for a century, but now war has returned. Geralt is waiting for the birth of the prophesied child, who will have the power to either save or destroy them all. As Ciri, the child, is hunted for her powerful royal Elder blood, Geralt will risk his life to keep her and the Continent safe, eventually growing to love her like his own daughter.
Originally published in Polish, this internationally bestselling fantasy series is comprised of five novels, two short story collections, and a sidequel. The Witcher Geralt of Rivia’s adventures continue after Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels end in The Witcher trilogy, with successful action role-playing video games developed by CD Projekt Red that have sold 33 million copies around the world. And as if The Witcher games aren’t exciting enough, there will soon be a Witcher Netflix series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia with showrunner Lauren Hissrich.
To get started, here is a complete list of The Witcher series in order for people looking to read The Witcher books, whether it’s for the first time or because they want to brush up before they watch The Witcher TV series. These complex, magical fantasy novels are perfect for fans of Middle Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan, and Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin.
THE WITCHER BOOKS IN ORDER
The Last Wish
by Andrzej Sapkowski
A collection of six stories with events that precede the main Witcher novels. In them, Geralt of Rivia is resting in a temple, recovering from battle wounds. He has flashbacks involving a bar fight, bodies in a forest, a party for a princess, and more.
Blood of Elves
by Andrzej Sapkowski
When the Empire of Nilfgaard attacks the Kingdom of Cintra, Ciri, granddaughter of Queen Calanthe, manages to flee the capital city. The Emperor of Nilfgaard sends his spies to find her, hoping to harness her magical potential and the elven blood in her veins.
Enter Geralt of Rivia. A monster hunter for hire, he's keeping Ciri safe at the Witchers' keep, Kaer Morhen. But with the Emperor's spies closing in, how long can Geralt keep Ciri hidden away?
The Time of Contempt
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
Picking up where Blood of Elves leaves off, the second book finds Ciri and Yennifer on their way to enroll Ciri in a magic school. But things don't work out quite according to plan, and Ciri will end up running away, and in her journey discover more about the prophecy involving her elven blood.
Baptism of Fire
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
While Geralt of Rivia recovers from injuries sustained during the coup that broke the Wizard Guild apart, he must continue his search for Ciri before she is captured Geralt is joined in his hunt by Dandelion, the bard; Milva, a master archer; Cahir, a mysterious figure previously seen in Ciri's dreams; and Regis, a vampire. Meanwhile, Ciri has joined a group of young rebels.
Sword of Destiny
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
A second collection of stories that occur before the main Witcher novels, but feature major characters from the series, including one that features Ciri, and a second story with Ciri that details events happening right before the first Witcher novel, Blood of Elves.
The Tower of Swallows
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
Ciri's freedom amongst the rebels is coming to an end as both friends and enemies search for her across the Continent. And Ciri isn't the only one being hunted: Geralt's group learn that a bounty has been placed on their heads. They'll have to employ crafty tactics to find out who is behind it. While they deal with their unknown enemy, Ciri is headed to the mythical Tower of Swallows...
The Lady of the Lake
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
Upon reaching the Tower of Swallows, Ciri walked through a portal to an Elven land, where she discovers she has no way of getting home. But Ciri has learned many things since the day she first fled her home, and she'll use all the strength she has to make her way back to Geralt and her friends in their war-torn land.
Season of Storms
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
This is not a continuation of The Witcher book series, but a sidequel, using characters from the original books to portray a whole new adventure. In Season of Storms, a contract goes wrong, and Geralt of Rivia loses the weapons he needs to kill monsters. He must work fast to get them back, before his enemies make use of his vulnerability.
