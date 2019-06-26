Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Books in Order



Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher. Trained at a young age at the stronghold of the Wolf School Witchers, he survived numerous brutal physical challenges to gain near-superhuman physical and mental abilities. Now he travels the Continent in the aftermath of the first major war between the Nilfgaard Empire and the Northern Kingdoms, killing monsters that hunt the lands.

Though Geralt kills many types of creatures, it’s the humans who invaded the Continent 500 years ago who are the real monsters. Victorious in their war against the elves and dwarves, the humans forced the non-human races into the mountains and forests, though small settlements exist among the humans.

As the series starts, an uneasy peace had existed on the Continent for a century, but now war has returned. Geralt is waiting for the birth of the prophesied child, who will have the power to either save or destroy them all. As Ciri, the child, is hunted for her powerful royal Elder blood, Geralt will risk his life to keep her and the Continent safe, eventually growing to love her like his own daughter.

Originally published in Polish, this internationally bestselling fantasy series is comprised of five novels, two short story collections, and a sidequel. The Witcher Geralt of Rivia’s adventures continue after Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels end in The Witcher trilogy, with successful action role-playing video games developed by CD Projekt Red that have sold 33 million copies around the world. And as if The Witcher games aren’t exciting enough, there will soon be a Witcher Netflix series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia with showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

To get started, here is a complete list of The Witcher series in order for people looking to read The Witcher books, whether it’s for the first time or because they want to brush up before they watch The Witcher TV series. These complex, magical fantasy novels are perfect for fans of Middle Earth by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan, and Game of Thrones by George R. R. Martin.

THE WITCHER BOOKS IN ORDER

