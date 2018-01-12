About Orbit

The Orbit division comprises three imprints: Orbit, Redhook, and Orbit Works. Launched in 2007, the Orbit imprint has established itself as one of the market-leading science fiction and fantasy imprints in the US. Redhook, which launched in 2013, focuses on commercial fiction with speculative elements. Our newest imprint, Orbit Works, is an SFF digital publishing imprint, distributing its books globally and welcoming direct submissions from authors. Orbit division authors include New York Times bestsellers James S.A. Corey, N.K. Jemisin, Ann Leckie, Kim Stanley Robinson, Andrzej Sapkowski, and Brent Weeks.