What to Read After Kindred by Octavia Butler

Since its publication in 1979, Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred remains her most popular book. This story of a black woman who goes back and forth in time between the antebellum south and Los Angeles in the late 1970s is not only compelling but representative of what the science fiction genre can accomplish in the hands of a knowledgeable and talented author.

Fortunately, this isn’t Butler’s only title; her body of work is full of innovative, thought-provoking, and unique stories that transcend the science fiction genre.

Books to Read If You Loved Kindred by Octavia E. Butler

Parable of the Sower The first book of the Earthseed trilogy, Parable of the Sower tells the story of Lauren Oya Olamina, who lives in a post-apocalyptic society, brought about by corporate greed, climate change, and wealth inequality. Lauren is a teenager living in a gated community in Los Angeles, and she has the ability to feel other people's pain—a type of 'hyper-empathy.' Pushed by the tragedy that becomes her life, Lauren begins to develop a new way of thinking called Earthseed. The novel tells Lauren's story of discovery, growth, and resistance in a chaotic and scarce Earth. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Parable of the Talents The continuation of Lauren's story, Parable of the Talents is the second book of the Earthseed trilogy. Four years after the end of the previous book, Lauren has founded her own religion and is convinced that her community must colonize the stars, so they start preparing. However, the collapse of society and the rise of religious fanaticism result in the kidnapping of Lauren's daughter and the enslavement of her followers. Now Lauren must fight for the freedom of her people. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Fledgling A young girl who forgot who she is finds out she is actually a 53-year-old genetically modified vampire. As she finds out who she is, she must also deal with the fact that some people want to destroy her and those she cares about. Her journey forces her to protect herself and her loved ones, question what it is to be human, and to test the limits of being "The Other." Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Dawn The first book of another of Butler's trilogies, Xenogenesis. Lilith Iyapo is mourning the death of her family in the Andes when the end of the world comes about. She is resurrected centuries later by alien people called Oankali, who are driven by their uncontrollable need to heal extinct species. To save humanity, however, humans must mate with the Oankali to produce a new alien species. Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Wild Seed The first of the Patternmaster series, Wild Seed tells the story of Doro, who is a fearless entity who uses and leaves bodies without pity. When he meets shapeshifter Anyanwu, they begin a beautiful journey full of power and unimaginable adventure. Set in Ancient Africa, Wild Seed deals with themes of identity and transformation. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Seed to Harvest Seed to Harvest is actually four books in one. It includes the books described above, Wild Seed, and the rest of the Patternmaster series, Mind of My Mind, Clay's Ark, and Patternmaster. This tome continues the adventure of female shapeshifter and demigoddess Anyanwu and the powerfully destructive male entity Doro. Their love story results in the birth of a race of visionaries, psychics, and madmen who hide in the dark corners of civilizations for thousands of years, until the end of the world comes about by an alien invasion. Now, Anyanwu and Doro's unique race will have to fight for Earth domination. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Octavia E. Butler, often referred to as the “grand dame of science fiction,” was the author of several award-winning novels including Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents, winner of the Nebula Award for Best Novel. Recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant and numerous literary awards, she has been acclaimed for her lean prose, strong protagonists, and social observations in stories that range from the distant past to the far future. She passed away on February 24, 2006.

