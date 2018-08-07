Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound

Parable of the Sower is a GCP Club Car selection!

The GCP Club Car is your book club resource! Each season includes books that will inspire great conversations. Explore the page and sign up for the seasonal newsletter, peruse the featured books, or download the reading group guides.

Parable of the Sower

Parable of the Sower

by

This highly acclaimed post-apocalyptic novel of hope and terror from award-winning author Octavia E. Butler “pairs well with 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale” (John Green, New York Times)–now with a new foreword by N. K. Jemisin.

When global climate change and economic crises lead to social chaos in the early 2020s, California becomes full of dangers, from pervasive water shortage to masses of vagabonds who will do anything to live to see another day. Fifteen-year-old Lauren Olamina lives inside a gated community with her preacher father, family, and neighbors, sheltered from the surrounding anarchy. In a society where any vulnerability is a risk, she suffers from hyperempathy, a debilitating sensitivity to others’ emotions.

Precocious and clear-eyed, Lauren must make her voice heard in order to protect her loved ones from the imminent disasters her small community stubbornly ignores. But what begins as a fight for survival soon leads to something much more: the birth of a new faith . . . and a startling vision of human destiny.

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Dystopian

On Sale: April 30th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781538732182

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"A brilliant, endlessly rich dystopian novel that pairs well with 1984 or The Handmaid's Tale, and it's also a fascinating exploration of how crises can fuel new religious and ideological movements."—John Green, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Turtles All the Way Down, New York Times
"In the ongoing contest over which dystopian classic is most applicable to our time, Octavia Butler's 'Parable' books may be unmatched."—New Yorker
"A gripping tale of survival and a poignant account of growing up sane in a disintegrating world."—New York Times Book Review
"One of the most important and groundbreaking science-fiction authors."—Entertainment Weekly
"The science-fiction classic, rereleased with a new foreword by N.K. Jemisin, may resonate even more with readers today than when it was originally published in 1993."—Wall Street Journal
"A powerful story of hope and faith."—Denver Post
"There isn't a page in this vivid and frightening story that fails to grip the reader."—San Jose Mercury News
"Artfully conceived and elegantly written . . . Butler's success in making Lauren's subsequent odyssey feel real is only the most obvious measure of this fine novel's worth."—Cleveland Plain Dealer
"A real gut-wrencher . . . What makes Butler's fiction compelling is that it is as crisply detailed as journalism. . . Often the smallest details are the most revelatory."—Washington Post
"A prophetic odyssey."—Essence
"Butler tells her story with unusual warmth, sensitivity, honesty, and grace; though science fiction readers will recognize this future Earth, Lauren Olamina and her vision make this novel stand out like a tree among saplings."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"One of science fiction's most important figures, an author who wrote cracking, crackling, accessible and fast-moving adventure stories shot through with trenchant and smart allegories about race, gender and power . . . Parable of the Sower has never been more relevant."—Boing Boing
"One of Butler's most visceral, accomplished works . . . this is the stuff of the best dystopian science fiction: a real-life warning made fictional. Even in 1993, Butler understood climate change could well be the spark that ignites the dry kindling of race, class, and religious strife into a conflagration that will consume our nation. If anything, those issues are even more pressing a quarter-century later . . . Butler's vision of hard-won hope in challenging times is more essential now than ever before, and well worth seeking out in this new edition."—B&N Blog
Read More Read Less