"A brilliant, endlessly rich dystopian novel that pairs well with 1984 or The Handmaid's Tale, and it's also a fascinating exploration of how crises can fuel new religious and ideological movements."—John Green, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Turtles All the Way Down, New York Times
"In the ongoing contest over which dystopian classic is most applicable to our time, Octavia Butler's 'Parable' books may be unmatched."—New Yorker
"A gripping tale of survival and a poignant account of growing up sane in a disintegrating world."—New York Times Book Review
"One of the most important and groundbreaking science-fiction authors."—Entertainment Weekly
"The science-fiction classic, rereleased
with a new foreword by N.K. Jemisin, may resonate even more with readers today
than when it was originally published in 1993."—Wall Street Journal
"A powerful story of hope and faith."—Denver Post
"There isn't a page in this vivid and frightening story that fails to grip the reader."—San Jose Mercury News
"Artfully
conceived and elegantly written . . . Butler's success in making Lauren's
subsequent odyssey feel real is only the most obvious measure of this fine
novel's worth."—Cleveland Plain Dealer
"A
real gut-wrencher . . . What makes Butler's fiction compelling is that it is as
crisply detailed as journalism. . . Often the smallest details are the most
revelatory."—Washington Post
"A prophetic odyssey."—Essence
"Butler tells her story with unusual warmth,
sensitivity, honesty, and grace; though science fiction readers will recognize
this future Earth, Lauren Olamina and her vision make this novel stand out like
a tree among saplings."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"One
of science fiction's most important figures, an author who wrote cracking,
crackling, accessible and fast-moving adventure stories shot through with
trenchant and smart allegories about race, gender and power . . . Parable of the Sower has never been more
relevant."—Boing Boing
"One
of Butler's most visceral, accomplished works . . . this is the stuff of the best dystopian science fiction: a
real-life warning made fictional. Even in 1993, Butler understood
climate change could well be the spark that ignites the dry kindling of race,
class, and religious strife into a conflagration that will consume our nation. If
anything, those issues are even more pressing a quarter-century later . .
. Butler's vision of hard-won hope in challenging times is more essential now
than ever before, and well worth seeking out in this new edition."—B&N Blog