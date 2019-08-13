Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wild Seed

by

From the critically acclaimed, award-winning author of the Parable series comes a stunning story of two very different immortal beings meeting and changing other’s perspectives for the rest of eternity.

Doro is an entity who changes bodies like clothes, killing his hosts by reflex–or design. He fears no one–until he meets Anyanwu. Anyanwu is a shapeshifter who can absorb bullets and heal with a kiss…and savage anyone who threatens those she loves. She fears no one — until she meets Doro. From African jungles to the colonies of America, Doro and Anyanwu weave together a pattern of destiny that not even immortals can imagine.
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction

On Sale: March 3rd 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781538751480

