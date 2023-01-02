Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The State of the Art
The State of the Art

by Iain M. Banks

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

300 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316565646

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

Description

From New York Times Bestselling and modern master of science fiction, Iain M. Banks, The State of the Art is the acclaimed collection of Banks's short fiction.

This is a striking addition to the growing body of Culture lore, and adds definition and scale to the previous works by using the Earth of 1977 as contrast. The other stories in the collection range from science fiction to horror, dark-coated fantasy to morality tale. All bear the indefinable stamp of Iain Banks's staggering talent.

The Culture series:
Consider Phlebas
The Player of Games
Use of Weapons
The State of the Art
Excession
Inversions
Look to Windward
Matter
Surface Detail
The Hydrogen Sonata

