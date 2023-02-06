Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The State of the Art
The State of the Art

by Iain M. Banks

This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Mar 26, 2024

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668632987

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

Description

From New York Times Bestselling and modern master of science fiction, Iain M. Banks, The State of the Art is the acclaimed collection of Banks's short fiction.

This is a striking addition to the growing body of Culture lore, and adds definition and scale to the previous works by using the Earth of 1977 as contrast. The other stories in the collection range from science fiction to horror, dark-coated fantasy to morality tale. All bear the indefinable stamp of Iain Banks's staggering talent.

The Culture series:
Consider Phlebas
The Player of Games
Use of Weapons
The State of the Art
Excession
Inversions
Look to Windward
Matter
Surface Detail
The Hydrogen Sonata

