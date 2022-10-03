Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Stars Undying
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Stars Undying

by Emery Robin

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 20, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 20, 2023

Page Count

528 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316391498

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

Description

A sweeping tale of empire and betrayal set among the stars, perfect for readers of Ann Leckie and Arkady Martine, The Stars Undying is a queer, spectacular space opera debut inspired by the rise and fall of ancient Rome and Egypt—and the lives and loves of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar.

"Dazzling, transportive, boundless, precise—and dares to ask, what if Mark Antony was the hottest butch girl in space?" —Casey McQuiston, #1 New York Times bestselling author

Princess Altagracia has lost everything. After a bloody civil war, her twin sister has claimed both the crown of their planet, Szayet, and the Pearl of its prophecy: a computer that contains the immortal soul of Szayet’s god.

So when the interstellar Empire of Ceiao turns its conquering eye toward Szayet, Gracia sees an opportunity. To regain her planet, Gracia places herself in the hands of the empire and its dangerous commander, Matheus Ceirran.

But winning over Matheus, to say nothing of his mercurial and compelling captain Anita, is no easy feat. And in trying to secure her planet’s sovereignty and future, Gracia will find herself torn between Matheus’s ambitions, Anita’s unpredictable desires, and the demands of the Pearl that whispers in her ear.

For Szayet’s sake and her own, she will need to become more than a princess with a silver tongue. She will have to become a queen as history has never seen before.

"A glittering triumph of a book that weaves together history and tragedy into a star-spanning epic." —Everina Maxwell, author of Winter’s Orbit
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Has the dramatic force of space opera and the lushness of the very best historical fiction. It takes the larger-than-life figures of the ancient world and recasts them against a backdrop of drowned worlds and interstellar empires with extraordinary verve. Gorgeously written, impeccably characterized, and profoundly aware of the way the ghosts of history linger."—Emily Tesh, author of the Greenhollow duology
"An epic tale of love and conquest."—Kirkus
"Emery Robin deftly wields the conventions of science fiction to make old stories new. The Stars Undying is a fascinating, wonderful ride full of exquisitely realized societies and bold, history-shaping personalities. I did not know I could weep for Antony, love Cleopatra, or lament Caesar, but through Ana, Gracia, and Ceirran, I do."—Maya Deane, author of Wrath Goddess Sing
"Gorgeously written, clever and captivating."—Kristyn Merbeth, author of Fortuna
"A glittering triumph of a book that weaves together history and tragedy into a star-spanning epic. I fell into this book and didn't come out for a long time."—Everina Maxwell, author of Winter’s Orbit
"Dazzling, transportive, boundless, precise—and dares to ask, what if Mark Antony was the hottest butch girl in space?"—Casey McQuiston, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Beautifully written, with poise and wit and grand epic sweep, The Stars Undying has everything I want from a space opera."—A.K. Larkwood, author of The Unspoken Name
"There’s much that will appeal in this galaxy of clever, casually queer characters scheming and double-dealing through the stars."—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less

Empire Without End