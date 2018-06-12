A nobleman’s daughter with magic in her blood. An empire built on the dreams of enslaved gods. Empire of Sand is Tasha Suri’s lush, dazzling, Mughal India-inspired debut fantasy.



“An ode to the quiet, fierce strength of women. . .pure wonder.” — Samantha Shannon, New York Times bestselling author of The Priory of the Orange Tree



“Stunning and enthralling.” — S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass



“A darkly intricate, devastating, and utterly original story.” — R. F. Kuang, author of the The Poppy War



The Amrithi are outcasts; nomads descended of desert spirits, they are coveted and persecuted throughout the Ambhan Empire for the power in their blood.



Mehr is the illegitimate daughter of an imperial governor and an exiled Amrithi mother she can barely remember, but whose face and magic she has inherited. When Mehr’s power comes to the attention of the Emperor’s most feared mystics, she must use every ounce of will, subtlety, and power she possesses to resist their cruel agenda.



And should she fail, the gods themselves may awaken seeking vengeance. . .