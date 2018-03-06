Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tasha Suri
Tasha Suri was born in London to Punjabi parents. She studied English and Creative Writing at Warwick University, and is now a cat-owning librarian in London. A love of period Bollywood films, history, and mythology led her to write South Asian-influenced fantasy. Find her on Twitter @tashadrinkstea.Read More
By the Author
Realm of Ash
A spellbinding fantasy novel set in the Mughal India-inspired world of Empire of Sand, perfect for readers of City of Brass and The Wrath &…
Empire of Sand
"Stunning and enthralling.... Empire of Sand is a gripping tale of survival I'll be recommending for a long time!" - S. A. Chakraborty, author of…