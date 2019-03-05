Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Realm of Ash
A spellbinding fantasy novel set in the Mughal India-inspired world of Empire of Sand, perfect for readers of City of Brass and The Wrath & the Dawn.Read More
Some believe the Ambhan Empire is cursed. But Arwa doesn’t simply believe it — she knows it’s true.
Widowed by the infamous, unnatural massacre at Darez Fort, Arwa was saved only by the strangeness of her blood — a strangeness she had been taught all her life to suppress. She offers up her blood and service to the imperial family, and makes common cause with a disgraced, illegitimate prince who has turned to forbidden occult arts to find a cure to the darkness hanging over the Empire.
Using the power in Arwa’s blood, they seek answers in the realm of ash: a land where mortals can find the ghostly echoes of their ancestors’ dreams. But the Emperor’s health is failing, and a terrible war of succession hovers on the horizon, not just for the Imperial throne, but for the magic underpinning Empire itself.
To save the Empire, Arwa and the prince must walk the bloody path of their shared past, through the realm of ash and into the desert, where the cause of the Empire’s suffering — and its only chance of salvation — lie in wait. But what they find there calls into question everything they’ve ever valued… and whether they want to save the Empire at all.
The Books of Ambha
Empire of Sand
Realm of Ash
"A stunning and enthralling debut, Empire of Sand thoroughly swept me away. With wonderfully lyrical prose, Suri deftly balances fantastic world-building with a nuanced exploration of family ties and the lengths one will go for love. A quiet, powerful and unexpected love story set in a crushing world of magic and tyrants, Empire of Sand is a gripping tale of survival I'll be recommending for a long time!"—S. A. Chakraborty on Empire of Sand
"A brilliant debut that shows us a rich, magical world with clear parallels to this one: it has a sadistic leader with a cult-like following who warps the world for personal gain, a few individuals with the strength to resist him, and a planet seeking balance. But its core is a heroine defined by her choices, and her journey is absorbing, heart wrenching, and triumphant. Highly recommended."—Kevin Hearne on Empire of Sand
"The best fantasy novel I have read this year. I loved it!"—Miles Cameron on Empire of Sand
"Empire of Sand is astounding. The desert setting captured my imagination, the magic bound me up, and the epic story set my heart free."—Fran Wilde on Empire of Sand
"I was hooked from the moment I began Tasha Suri's gorgeous debut novel, Empire of Sand. Suri has created a rich world full of beautiful and powerful magic, utterly compelling characters, high stakes and immersive prose. I absolutely loved it!"—Kat Howard on Empire of Sand
"A darkly intricate, devastating, and utterly original story about the ways we are bound by those we love."—R. F. Kuang on Empire of Sand
"Tasha Suri's beautiful prose, with its undercurrent of warm tenderness, hides a web of escalating tension and existential dread. By the time the spider appears, Empire of Sand will have you in its grip and you won't be able to put it down."—Peter V. Brett
"A lush, atmospheric and sweeping epic fantasy, a powerful story of resistance and love in the face of terrifying darkness. You'll want to devour Empire of Sand."—Aliette de Bodard on Empire of Sand
"Genuine, painful, and beautiful. A very strong start for a new voice."—Kirkus (starred review) on Empire of Sand
"Complex, affecting epic fantasy.... Intricate worldbuilding, heartrending emotional stakes... well-wrought prose."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Empire of Sand
"The desert setting, complex characters, and epic mythology will captivate readers of Suri's debut fantasy."—Booklist (starred review) on Empire of Sand
"This is the future of fantasy: rich, complex, unflinching. Empire of Sand is a stunning achievement."—Mark Oshiro on Empire of Sand
"Riveting and wonderful! A fascinating desert world, a compelling heroine, and a richly satisfying conclusion. Empire of Sand will sweep you away!"—Sarah Beth Durst on Empire of Sand
"A lovely dark dream full of wrenching choices and bittersweet triumph. This gorgeous, magic-woven story and its determined heroine spin hope from hopelessness, power from powerlessness, and love from desolation."—Melissa Caruso on Empire of Sand
"Empire of Sand draws you into an intricately realized world of blood and secrets. An arresting and magical history told through the eyes of an indomitable heroine. I cannot ask for more."—Jeannette Ng on Empire of Sand
"An oasis of a story that you fall into, head-first. A mesmerizing tale full of magic and mystery."—Sayantani DasGupta on Empire of Sand
"A powerful story of empire, magic, and resistance, told with an intimate poignancy and emotional resonance."—Rowenna Miller on Empire of Sand
"A study of elegance, eloquence and a unique example of how words can be used with restraint and care to create something wonderful.... The start of an incredible journey."—Geek Syndicate on Empire of Sand
"Impressive, exciting.... Beautiful and evocative."—Fantasy Book Critic