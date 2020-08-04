Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Jasmine Throne
Tasha Suri’s The Jasmine Throne begins the powerful Burning Kingdoms trilogy, in which two women–a long-imprisoned princess and a maidservant in possession of forbidden magic–come together to rewrite the fate of an empire.
Exiled by her despotic brother when he claimed their father’s kingdom, Malini spends her days trapped in the Hirana: an ancient, cliffside temple that was once the source of the magical deathless waters, but is now little more than a decaying ruin.
A servant in the regent’s household, Priya makes the treacherous climb to the Hirana every night to clean Malini’s chambers. She is happy to play the role of a drudge so long as it keeps anyone from discovering her ties to the temple and the dark secret of her past.
But when Malini bears witness to Priya’s true nature, their destinies become irrevocably tangled. One is a vengeful princess seeking to steal a throne. The other is a powerful priestess seeking to find her family. Together, they will set an empire ablaze.
Also by Tasha Suri:
Empire of Sand
Realm of Ash
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A poignant story of finding one's place in a world warped by prejudice, court intrigue, violence, and sorcery....Those with a penchant for lyrical prose, intricate world building, beautifully imagined characters, compelling immersive folklore, and a fascinating look into a setting reminiscent of the Mughal Empire need look no further."—Booklist (starred review) on Realm of Ash
"Suri's companion to Empire of Sand continues to expand on the stark beauty and power of this magical realm. With striking characters and court intrigue, this story is dark, melodious, and memorable."—Library Journal (starred review) on Realm of Ash
"A stunning and enthralling debut that thoroughly swept me away....A quiet, powerful and unexpected love story set in a crushing world of magic and tyrants, Empire of Sand is a gripping tale."—S. A. Chakraborty on Empire of Sand
"An ode to the quiet, fierce strength of women...pure wonder."—Samantha Shannon on Empire of Sand
"A darkly intricate, devastating, and utterly original story about the ways we are bound by those we love."—R. F. Kuang on Empire of Sand
"Genuine, painful, and beautiful. A very strong start for a new voice."—Kirkus (starred review) on Empire of Sand
"Complex, affecting epic fantasy.... Intricate worldbuilding, heartrending emotional stakes...well-wrought prose."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Empire of Sand