Looking for Something to Read Now That Game of Thrones Has Ended?

</p> <section> <h2></h2> <p><p>Well, we’ve reached the end of a decade long journey and have bid farewell to many of our favorite characters along the way. But one question remains: what’s next for <em>Game of Thrones</em> fans?</p> <p></p> <p>We’ve chosen seven ebooks we think are perfect for GoT readers that will satisfy that dragon-sized hole in our hearts. </p> </p> </section> <section> <h3>If gigantic battles are your thing</h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Have you binged The Battle of Blackwater more times than you can count? Were you thrilled by the Loot Train dragon attack? Did you think “The Long Night” ended too quickly and left you wanting more? </span><em style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">The Rage of Dragons</em><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"> by Evan Winter opens with a battle with dragons, giants (of a sort), massive clashes — and it only gets bigger and better from there. In between the battles, the book is packed with enough political machinations and one-on-one combat to satisfy every GOT fan. It takes place in an African-inspired world, and Goodreads just named it one of the hottest books of the summer. Ready to join our rage? The ebook is available now, and the beautiful hardcover is coming out July 16</span><sup style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">th</sup><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">.</span></p> <p class="ql-align-center"></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07L2VKFP5/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> | <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316489744" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316489744" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316489744" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316489744" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Do you miss Tywin? Has Cersei always been your choice for ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? Is Jaime’s redemption arc your favorite? Daniel Abraham’s The Dagger and the Coin series is full of complicated characters like the Lannister family. Some you’ll come to love. Others you’ll grow to hate. To say who is who would spoil something special. </span><em style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">The Dragon’s Path</em><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"> is the first of a five book </span><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"><em>completed </em></strong><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">series following a large ensemble cast as they become inescapably embroiled in a high stakes war for the ages. Plus, the man himself, George R. R. Martin, says it is </span>“everything I look for in a fantasy.” He’d know best.</p> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0047Y16LC/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> | <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316175074" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316175074" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316175074" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316175074" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p><p>If you’re looking for another epic fantasy series featuring a strong female leader, you’re going to love rooting for General Vlora Flint in Brian McClellan’s <em>Sins of Empire</em> as she leads her mercenary company, Riflejack, into battle to quell a rising insurgency. But the rebels aren’t all that Vlora will have to deal with in this trilogy of novels. As in <em>Game of Thrones</em>, old and forgotten magics are stirring, and there is a far greater existential threat waiting in the wings. </p> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01KT7YTV4/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon </a>| <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316375122" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316375122" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316375122" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316375122" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p><p>Is there a more iconic location in GoT than the Wall–standing guard over Westeros against the forces of the White Walkers? I can’t think of any, and if you feel the same way, <em>The Wolf </em>is the perfect read for you. There are some terrific battles in this book seen through the POV of two very different military minds. And the tension is only ratcheted up from there because of the harsh subarctic conditions these two armies meet under to battle it out for control of the land and survival of their peoples. </p> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0756C52DC/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> | <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316521369" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316521369" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316521369" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316521369" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p><p>Did the reunions between remaining Stark children bring a tear to your eye? How about Theon and Yara’s farewell? If sibling stories get you in the gut: buckle up, because Fonda Lee’s award winning <em>Jade City</em> has come for you specifically. In addition to being a terrific family drama set in a bustling fantasy metropolis run by rival gangs, <em>Jade City</em> is packed full of action that’s fueled by an inventive magic system certain to please readers who were expecting a little more explanation around the Night King’s origins or the Azor Ahai plotline. </p> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XRCBRX8/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> | <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316440899" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316440899" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316440899" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316440899" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p><p>When Ned Stark and family arrive at Kings Landing it’s clear that they are fish out of water in a world of deadly intrigue and survival is not guaranteed. It’s much the same for Yeine Darr, an outcast from the barbarian north who is summoned to the capital city of Sky to compete for the throne in Hugo Award winning author N.K. Jemisin’s <em>The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms.</em> </p> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B002ZDJZO2/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> | <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316075978" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316075978" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316075978" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316075978" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p><p>Forget Joffrey. Forget Balon. Forget Ramsey. Joe Abercrombie is the original baddie and lord of grimdark, <a href="https://twitter.com/lordgrimdark?lang=en" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(47, 84, 150);" rel="noopener noreferrer">as you may well know</a><u style="color: rgb(47, 84, 150);">.</u> The world of the First Law trilogy and related novels is as George R. R. Martin calls it, “bloody and relentless.” It is a world where the line between hero and villain is sharp enough to draw blood and where everyone has a score to settle. For Shy South that score is exacting vengeance on the men who stole her brother and sister in <em>Red Country</em>.</p> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><strong>BUY IT NOW:</strong></p> <p class="ql-align-center"><a href="http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0076DEJMO/?tag=orbboo08-20 " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a> | <a href="http://search.barnesandnoble.com/booksearch/isbninquiry.asp?ean=9780316214445" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Barnes & Noble</a> | <a href="https://play.google.com/store/search?q=9780316214445" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play</a> | <a href="http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/isbn9780316214445" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iBooks</a> | <a href="http://store.kobobooks.com/Search?Query=9780316214445" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kobo</a></p> </p> </section> <p>

