Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Series
The Last Wish
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by Danusia Stok
A collection of six stories with events that precede the main Witcher novels. In them, Geralt of Rivia is resting in a temple, recovering from battle wounds. He has flashbacks involving a bar fight, bodies in a forest, a party for a princess, and more.
Sword of Destiny
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
A second collection of stories that occur before the main Witcher novels, but feature major characters from the series, including one that features Ciri, and a second story with Ciri that details events happening right before the first Witcher novel, Blood of Elves.
Blood of Elves
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by Danusia Stok
When the Empire of Nilfgaard attacks the Kingdom of Cintra, Ciri, granddaughter of Queen Calanthe, manages to flee the capital city. The Emperor of Nilfgaard sends his spies to find her, hoping to harness her magical potential and the elven blood in her veins.
Enter Geralt of Rivia. A monster hunter for hire, he's keeping Ciri safe at the Witchers' keep, Kaer Morhen. But with the Emperor's spies closing in, how long can Geralt keep Ciri hidden away?
The Time of Contempt
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
Picking up where Blood of Elves leaves off, the second book finds Ciri and Yennifer on their way to enroll Ciri in a magic school. But things don't work out quite according to plan, and Ciri will end up running away, and in her journey discover more about the prophecy involving her elven blood.
Baptism of Fire
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
While Geralt of Rivia recovers from injuries sustained during the coup that broke the Wizard Guild apart, he must continue his search for Ciri before she is captured. Geralt is joined in his hunt by Dandelion, the bard; Milva, a master archer; Cahir, a mysterious figure previously seen in Ciri's dreams; and Regis, a vampire. Meanwhile, Ciri has joined a group of young rebels.
The Tower of Swallows
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
Ciri's freedom amongst the rebels is coming to an end as both friends and enemies search for her across the Continent. And Ciri isn't the only one being hunted: Geralt's group learn that a bounty has been placed on their heads. They'll have to employ crafty tactics to find out who is behind it. While they deal with their unknown enemy, Ciri is headed to the mythical Tower of Swallows...
The Lady of the Lake
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
Upon reaching the Tower of Swallows, Ciri walked through a portal to an Elven land, where she discovers she has no way of getting home. But Ciri has learned many things since the day she first fled her home, and she'll use all the strength she has to make her way back to Geralt and her friends in their war-torn land.
Season of Storms
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David A French
This is not a continuation of The Witcher book series, but a sidequel, using characters from the original books to portray a whole new adventure. In Season of Storms, a contract goes wrong, and Geralt of Rivia loses the weapons he needs to kill monsters. He must work fast to get them back, before his enemies make use of his vulnerability.
