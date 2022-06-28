Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Series

When the Empire of Nilfgaard attacks the Kingdom of Cintra, Ciri, granddaughter of Queen Calanthe, manages to flee the capital city. The Emperor of Nilfgaard sends his spies to find her, hoping to harness her magical potential and the elven blood in her veins.

Enter Geralt of Rivia. A monster hunter for hire, he's keeping Ciri safe at the Witchers' keep, Kaer Morhen. But with the Emperor's spies closing in, how long can Geralt keep Ciri hidden away?