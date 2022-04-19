The Time of Contempt
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Time of Contempt

by Andrzej Sapkowski

Translated by David A French

Orbit Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316451550

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

PAGE COUNT: 352

Select a format:

Hardcover New edition
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback New edition See All
In hardcover for the first time comes the second novel in the Witcher saga by bestselling author Andrzej Sapkowski, in which Geralt of Rivia send his ward Ciri to train with the sorceress Yennefer, even as trouble stirs within the Wizard's Guild.
 
Geralt is a Witcher: guardian of the innocent; protector of those in need; a defender, in dark times, against some of the most frightening creatures of myth and legend.

His task, now, is to protect Ciri. A child of prophecy, she will have the power to change the world for good or for ill—but only if she lives to use it.
 
Since its first publication in Poland almost three decades ago, The Witcher series has become a New York Times and international bestseller, has inspired a hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans to an epic world of magic and adventure. Now you can enjoy the series for the first time in hardcover! 

Witcher collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny

Witcher novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
​Season of Storms

Hussite Trilogy
The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God

Translated from original Polish by David French

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"This is a series you can sink your teeth into."—BuzzFeed News
"Delightful, intense, irreverent, and compelling....you have to read The Witcher books because they are rife with all of the elements that make you love fiction, and especially fantasy, in the first place....In a word, The Witcher delivers."—Hypable
"One of the best and most interesting fantasy series I've ever read."—Nerds of a Feather
"Like Mieville and Gaiman, [Sapkowski] takes the old and makes it new ... fresh take on genre fantasy."—Foundation
"Sapkowski has a confident and rich voice which permeates the prose and remains post-translation. I'd recommend this to any fan of heroic or dark fiction."—SF Book Reviews
Read More Read Less

The Witcher