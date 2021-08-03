The Tower of Swallows: Booktrack Edition

Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *



The world is at war and the prophesied savior is nowhere to be found. The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, races to find her — but time is short, and an army is on his heels in the fourth book of the New York Times bestselling series that inspired the Netflix show and the hit video games.



The world has fallen into war. Ciri, the child of prophecy, has vanished. Hunted by friends and foes alike, she has taken on the guise of a petty bandit and lives free for the first time in her life.



But the net around her is closing. Geralt, the Witcher, has assembled a group of allies including Dandelion, Milva, Regis, and Cahir, to rescue her. Both sides of the war have sent brutal mercenaries to hunt her down. Her crimes have made her famous.



There is only one place left to run. The tower of the swallow is waiting. . .



*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.