The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, The Lady of the Lake

Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy series about Geralt of Rivia, which has gone on to inspire the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. Now, for the first time in a single boxed set, and featuring stunning new cover designs, the five novels that comprise the Witcher Saga: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire,The Tower of Swallows, and Lady of the Lake.



For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, the uneasy peace is over, and now the races are fighting once again.



Geralt of Rivia, the hunter known as the Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world—for good, or for evil.



As the threat of war hangs over the land the child, Ciri, is hunted for her extraordinary powers. Geralt and his allies, including the powerful sorceress Yennefer, must find a way to protect her, and to protect the world. And the Witcher never accepts defeat.



Witcher Novels

Blood of Elves

The Time of Contempt

Baptism of Fire

The Tower of Swallows

Lady of the Lake

Season of Storms (stand alone)



Witcher Story Collections

The Last Wish

Sword of Destiny



Hussite Trilogy

The Tower of Fools

Warriors of God

Light Perpetual



The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)



Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok and David French