The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, The Lady of the Lake
Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy series about Geralt of Rivia, which has gone on to inspire the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. Now, for the first time in a single boxed set, and featuring stunning new cover designs, the five novels that comprise the Witcher Saga: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire,The Tower of Swallows, and Lady of the Lake.
For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, the uneasy peace is over, and now the races are fighting once again.
Geralt of Rivia, the hunter known as the Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world—for good, or for evil.
As the threat of war hangs over the land the child, Ciri, is hunted for her extraordinary powers. Geralt and his allies, including the powerful sorceress Yennefer, must find a way to protect her, and to protect the world. And the Witcher never accepts defeat.
Witcher Novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms (stand alone)
Witcher Story Collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Hussite Trilogy
The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God
Light Perpetual
The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)
Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok and David French
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use