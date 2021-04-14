The Last Wish
Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316333528

USD: $40  /  CAD: $50

ON SALE: December 7th 2021

PAGE COUNT: 352

Hardcover Illustrated
Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher has become a global phenomenon, inspiring the hit Netflix series and the blockbuster video games. Now you can experience the world of the Witcher like never before with this stunning deluxe hardcover edition of The Last Wish. Featuring seven gorgeous illustrations from seven award-winning artists–one for each story in the collection of adventures–it celebrates the first chapter of the bestselling, groundbreaking “series you can sink your teeth into” (BuzzFeed News).

"This is a series you can sink your teeth into."—BuzzFeed News
"Delightful, intense, irreverent, and compelling....you have to read The Witcher books because they are rife with all of the elements that make you love fiction, and especially fantasy, in the first place....In a word, The Witcher delivers."—Hypable
