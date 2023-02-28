Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny
The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny

by Andrzej Sapkowski

Translated by Danusia Stok

Translated by David French

Trade Paperback New edition

On Sale

Feb 28, 2023

Page Count

768 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316565165

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy saga, The Witcher. This special stories boxed set includes The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, the two books that inspired season one of the hit Netflix series.

Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless hunter. Yet he is no ordinary murderer: his targets are the multifarious monsters and vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent.

Follow Geralt as he battles monsters, demons and prejudices alike in these two bestselling collections of unmissable tales.

The Witcher 
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms

The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)

Hussite Trilogy
The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God
Light Perpetual

Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok and David French

The Witcher