The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy saga, The Witcher. This special stories boxed set includes The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, the two books that inspired season one of the hit Netflix series.
Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless hunter. Yet he is no ordinary murderer: his targets are the multifarious monsters and vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent.
Follow Geralt as he battles monsters, demons and prejudices alike in these two bestselling collections of unmissable tales.
The Witcher
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms
The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)
Hussite Trilogy
The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God
Light Perpetual
Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok and David French
Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok and David French
