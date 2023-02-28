The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny

Description

Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy saga, The Witcher. This special stories boxed set includes The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, the two books that inspired season one of the hit Netflix series.



Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless hunter. Yet he is no ordinary murderer: his targets are the multifarious monsters and vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent.



Follow Geralt as he battles monsters, demons and prejudices alike in these two bestselling collections of unmissable tales.



The Witcher

The Last Wish

Sword of Destiny

Blood of Elves

The Time of Contempt

Baptism of Fire

The Tower of Swallows

Lady of the Lake

Season of Storms



The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)



Hussite Trilogy

The Tower of Fools

Warriors of God

Light Perpetual



Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok and David French