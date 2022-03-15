Andrzej Sapkowski, winner of the World Fantasy Award for Life Achievement, created an international phenomenon with his groundbreaking epic fantasy series, The Witcher. Blood of Elves is the first novel in the saga that inspired the Netflix show and the hit video games.



For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, the uneasy peace is over, and now the races are fighting once again. The only good elf, it seems, is a dead elf.



Geralt of Rivia, the cunning hunter known as the Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world for good—or for evil.



As the threat of war hangs over the land and the child is hunted for her extraordinary powers, it will become Geralt's responsibility to protect them all. And the Witcher never accepts defeat.



Witcher story collections

The Last Wish

Sword of Destiny



Witcher novels

Blood of Elves

The Time of Contempt

Baptism of Fire

The Tower of Swallows

Lady of the Lake

Season of Storms



Hussite Trilogy

The Tower of Fools

Warriors of God



Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok