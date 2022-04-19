Blood of Elves
Blood of Elves

by Andrzej Sapkowski

Translated by Danusia Stok

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316453363

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

PAGE COUNT: 432

The story of Geralt of Rivia continues as war rages on in this epic fantasy—now, the story of The Witcher continues in the saga that inspired the second season of the Netfix series.

For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, and now the races are fighting once again. The only good elf, it seems, is a dead elf.

Geralt of Rivia, the hunter known as the Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world for good—or for evil.

As the threat of war hangs over the land and the child is hunted for her extraordinary powers, it will become Geralt's responsibility to protect them all.

And the Witcher never accepts defeat.

Since its first publication in Poland almost three decades ago, The Witcher series has become a New York Times and international bestseller, has inspired a hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans to an epic world of magic and adventure. Now you can enjoy the series for the first time in hardcover! 

Praise

"This is a series you can sink your teeth into."—BuzzFeed News
"Delightful, intense, irreverent, and compelling....you have to read The Witcher books because they are rife with all of the elements that make you love fiction, and especially fantasy, in the first place....In a word, The Witcher delivers."—Hypable
"One of the best and most interesting fantasy series I've ever read."—Nerds of a Feather
"Like Mieville and Gaiman, [Sapkowski] takes the old and makes it new."—Foundation
"Sapkowski has a confident and rich voice which permeates the prose and remains post-translation. I'd recommend this to any fan of heroic or dark fiction."—SF Book Reviews
The Witcher