Blood of Elves

The story of Geralt of Rivia continues as war rages on in this epic fantasy—now, the story of The Witcher continues in the saga that inspired the second season of the Netfix series.

For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, and now the races are fighting once again. The only good elf, it seems, is a dead elf.Geralt of Rivia, the hunter known as the Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world for good—or for evil.As the threat of war hangs over the land and the child is hunted for her extraordinary powers, it will become Geralt's responsibility to protect them all.And the Witcher never accepts defeat.Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok