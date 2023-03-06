Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Time of Contempt
The Time of Contempt

by Andrzej Sapkowski

Translated by David French

On Sale

Jun 20, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316556514

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series has transported millions of fans around the globe to an epic, unforgettable world of magic and adventure. The Time of Contempt is the second novel in the Witcher Saga, following Blood of Elves, and is the inspiration for season 3 of the hit Netflix series coming in summer 2023!

Geralt the Witcher has fought monsters and demons across the land, but even he might not be prepared for what is to come.

The kings and their armies are maneuvering for position, each fearing invasion from across the river, each fearing their neighbors more. And after decades of oppression, the elves and other races are fighting back and fighting one another. With growing numbers preparing for battle, the threat of a devastating war looms ever greater. Intrigue, dissent, and rebellion fester on all sides.

Against this backdrop of fear, Geralt must protect his ward, Ciri, the orphaned heir who is sought by all. A child of prophecy, she will have the power to change the world—but only if she lives to use it.

For her safety, Geralt sends her to train with the sorceress Yennefer. But all is not well within the Council of Wizards.
 

The Witcher