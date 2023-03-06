Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The Time of Contempt
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 20, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series has transported millions of fans around the globe to an epic, unforgettable world of magic and adventure. The Time of Contempt is the second novel in the Witcher Saga, following Blood of Elves, and is the inspiration for season 3 of the hit Netflix series coming in summer 2023!
Geralt the Witcher has fought monsters and demons across the land, but even he might not be prepared for what is to come.
The kings and their armies are maneuvering for position, each fearing invasion from across the river, each fearing their neighbors more. And after decades of oppression, the elves and other races are fighting back and fighting one another. With growing numbers preparing for battle, the threat of a devastating war looms ever greater. Intrigue, dissent, and rebellion fester on all sides.
Against this backdrop of fear, Geralt must protect his ward, Ciri, the orphaned heir who is sought by all. A child of prophecy, she will have the power to change the world—but only if she lives to use it.
For her safety, Geralt sends her to train with the sorceress Yennefer. But all is not well within the Council of Wizards.
Geralt the Witcher has fought monsters and demons across the land, but even he might not be prepared for what is to come.
The kings and their armies are maneuvering for position, each fearing invasion from across the river, each fearing their neighbors more. And after decades of oppression, the elves and other races are fighting back and fighting one another. With growing numbers preparing for battle, the threat of a devastating war looms ever greater. Intrigue, dissent, and rebellion fester on all sides.
Against this backdrop of fear, Geralt must protect his ward, Ciri, the orphaned heir who is sought by all. A child of prophecy, she will have the power to change the world—but only if she lives to use it.
For her safety, Geralt sends her to train with the sorceress Yennefer. But all is not well within the Council of Wizards.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use