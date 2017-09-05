Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Secret History of Witches
A Novel
A sweeping historical saga that traces five generations of fiercely powerful mothers and daughters — witches whose magical inheritance is both a dangerous threat and an extraordinary gift.
Brittany, 1821. After Grand-mère Ursule gives her life to save her family, their magic seems to die with her.
Even so, the Orchires fight to keep the old ways alive, practicing half-remembered spells and arcane rites in hopes of a revival. And when their youngest daughter comes of age, magic flows anew.
The lineage continues, though new generations struggle not only to master their power, but also to keep it hidden.
But when World War II looms on the horizon, magic is needed more urgently than ever – not for simple potions or visions, but to change the entire course of history.
“I loved it. A beautiful generational tale, reminiscent of Practical Magic…. Grounded and real, painful and hopeful at the same time.” — Laure Eve, author of The Graces
Reader Reviews
Praise
"At once sprawling and intimate, A Secret History of Witches deftly captures the greatest magic of all: the love between mothers and daughters."—Jordanna Max Brodsky, author of The Immortals
"Epic in scope and heartbreakingly tender in its portrayal of mothers and daughters... Recommended for fans of Nora Roberts and readers of feminist fantasy."—Booklist
"Epic relay race that gripped me from start to finish. Fiercely uncompromising and unsentimentally poignant, A Secret History of Witches will transfix you."—Michael Bishop
"A moving multigenerational saga about strong women who work behind the scenes to save the world from tyranny. A deeply satisfying and magical work of great craft."—Carol Goodman, author of The Lake of Dead Languages
"Morgan's transportive words will sweep you away to a time of magic, love, and loss. Simply hold on and enjoy this mesmerizing ride."— Tish Thawer, award-winning author of The Witches of BlackBrook series
"An enthralling journey through time and the hearts of women with powers they must hide. Deeply moving and richly conceived. The secret is out. This is how it happened."—Kay Kenyon, author of At the Table of Wolves
"Historical fiction at its absolute finest.... Deliciously absorbing."—Boston Globe
"Poignant tale of mothers and daughters struggling to survive and preserve their craft in a hostile world. A tale full of love and betrayal, happiness and terror, it will keep you reading long into the night."— Melissa Lenhardt, author of Sawbones
"A grand family saga rich with historical detail and threaded through with magic. You won't want this book to end."—Sharon Shinn, author of Archangel
"A Secret History of Witches is an epic family saga that speaks to the strength of all women and the difference that one true heart can make, not only for herself, but for the world."—Marci Jefferson, author of Girl on the Golden Coin
"Fresh and unpredictable.... [Morgan] depicts with visceral impact the roles of women in a male-centered world."—Historical Novel Society
"A Secret History of Witches examines the bonds between mothers and daughters, and the power of hidden magic to quietly save the world, particularly as the world braces for another global war."—Brit + Co